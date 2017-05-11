Datos IO raises investment from Cisco and NetApp

Datos IO, a start-up developing application-centric data management technology for cloud environments, announced that Cisco Investments and NetApp have become strategic investors in the company.





Datos IO stated that it plans to use the proceeds of this investment to develop its application-centric technology that is designed to provide customers with enhanced backup storage efficiency and enable data management services at a granular level. The solution allows enterprises to protect and move traditional and third platform applications, whether on-premise, between public clouds or in multi-cloud environments.





The company noted that as enterprises transition to operating IT across multi-cloud infrastructure and deploying applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments, it aims to simplify the protection and management of data across clouds while eliminating the complexity of multi-cloud environments for use cases such as backup and recovery, test/dev, cloud on-ramping, archival and analytics.





Datos IO was co-founded in 2014 by Tarun Thakur, CEO and Prasenjit Sarkar, CTO to develop a cloud-first, application-centric approach to data management for both traditional and third platform applications deployed on-premises or on multi-cloud infrastructure. As part of its solution, the company has created a range of technologies using its advanced CODR architecture: Datos IO raised $12.5 million in Series A funding in September 2015.





Datos IO stated that while traditional data protection solutions protect applications at a VM-level or a storage LUN-level, its technology eliminates dependencies on VM or LUN constructs, so enabling application-centric data management. This approach allows enhanced backup storage efficiency, data management services at a granular level and enables customers to intelligently move their applications in public cloud or multi cloud environments.





The company noted that one year after the release of its flagship RecoverX product, it has announced customers including Ayla Networks, Barracuda Networks and Fortune 500 enterprise customers.



Datos is based in San Jose, California.



