Coriant trials disaggregated 100/150/200G with Telefónica Germany

Coriant completed a network trial with Telefónica Germany that featured disaggregated 100, 150 and 200 Gbit/s transmission over live fibre links in the existing 10 Gbit/s DWDM dispersion compensated network.





The recently completed trial with Telefonica Germany involved the Coriant Groove G30 network disaggregation platform and demonstrated the ability to cost-efficiently increase the performance of deployed optical infrastructure using advanced disaggregated optical transmission and open networking capabilities.





The alien wavelength trial was implemented over three separate live links in Telefónica's existing 10 Gbit/s DWDM transmission network spanning distances of 1,070 km, 630 km and 290 km, with connectivity to key network sites including Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.





Supporting interoperability with Telefónica's existing 10 Gbit/s optical line system, the Coriant Groove solution achieved disaggregated 100 Gbit/s transport across all three links, 150 Gbit/s over the 630 km and 290 km links, and 200 Gbit/s capacity over the 290 km connection.





Coriant stated that following the successful trial, in mid-2017 it plans to work with Telefónica Germany to conduct further alien wavelength testing on the operator's 100 Gbit/s national backbone network in Germany utilising the disaggregated Coriant Groove G30 muxponder solution.