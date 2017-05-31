Coriant Introduces SDN Hierarchical Controller

Coriant introduced its Transcend Hierarchical Controller designed for enhanced orchestration of multi-layer, multi-domain, and multi-vendor transport networks.



The Coriant Transcend Hierarchical Controller, which builds on the company's existing Transcend Software Suite, leverages SDN automation and programmability to accelerate service activation, optimize Layer 0-3 resource allocation and resiliency, and improve multi-vendor interoperability and end-to-end control in open, disaggregated network environments.



Key features and benefits of the Coriant Transcend™ SDN Hierarchical Controller include:





Orchestration of multi-layer transport resources to bring SDN-enabled efficiencies, optimization, and control to Layer 0-3 access, aggregation, and core networks

Open standard interfaces for flexible integration into diverse workflow orchestration and OSS environments, including multi-vendor integration through open southbound RESTful interfaces to third-party controllers

Context Optimized Routing Engine (CORE) that provides path computation for multi-layer performance-aware services

Shared Risk Link Group (SRLG) awareness of transport services that supports optimized resource assignment and multi-layer service status aware routing