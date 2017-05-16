Coriant Appoints Homayoun Razavi as Chief Customer Officer

Coriant has appointed Homayoun Razavi to lead its global sales and marketing organization. As Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Executive Vice President of Global Sales, and Chief Digital Marketing Officer (CDMO), Razavi is responsible for development and execution of the company’s global sales, go-to-market, channel, and marketing strategy. He reports directly to the company CEO and Chairman, Shaygan Kheradpir.



Razavi has held executive level positions at industry-leading companies, including BroadSoft, Lucent, Ditech, Cascade Communications, and Ascend Communications. Prior to joining Coriant, Mr. Razavi worked as a consultant for NJK Holding Corporation, a Minneapolis- based private equity firm, and also served as Vice Chairman of San Francisco-based startups Crunch Media Works and Bluechip Systems.



