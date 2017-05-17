Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Connecting Key Destinations - @Global_Capacity #ITW2017

Global Capacity is expanding seven of its OneMarketplace POPs, adding access to its high-performance Ethernet backbone, expanding Ethernet access for local businesses, and adding connections for cloud business services.

In this video, Mary Stanhope, VP of Marketing for Global Capacity, provides an update.

See video: https://youtu.be/o8nsxZk9ZrQ


