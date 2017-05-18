CommScope introduces High Speed Migration platform for data centres

CommScope, a global provider of communications network infrastructure solutions, announced the introduction of a High Speed Migration platform, designed to help data centre managers as they seek to develop faster, more agile, high-density migration plans.





CommScope's High Speed Migration portfolio is designed for duplex and parallel applications and allows customers to adopt the best approach to deliver the data centre architecture to meet their specific requirement. The offering is also designed to support higher speeds and emerging applications without the need to replace existing infrastructure. CommScope also has a team of network architects who are familiar with customer's business needs and can provide insight into future data centre and technology trends.





The following CommScope solutions constitute the foundation for the initial phase of the High Speed Migration platform and are designed to provide support for current and future high speed applications:





1. MPO connectivity options: 24-fibre connections that enable low initial cost duplex deployments with a single connection; 12-fibre solutions to support the expansion of legacy 12-fibre infrastructures; and 8-fibre to support QSFP technologies and addressing customers utilising the parallel optic configuration.





2. Fibre optic panels: ultra- and high-density panels designed to simplify management of duplex and parallel ports for dynamic migration and flexibility.





3. Ultra-low loss (ULL) performance: ULL pre-terminated components that enable longer link spans with increased connectivity options and support for attenuation-sensitive applications.





4. LazrSPEED WideBand OM5: part of the flagship SYSTIMAX portfolio, recently designated OM5 by the ISO/IEC, the products enhance the ability of short-wavelength division multiplexing to provide a four-fold increase in usable bandwidth while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy multimode fibre.





5. imVision: the automated infrastructure management system (AIM) that enables oversight and control of the SYSTIMAX physical network connectivity solutions.



