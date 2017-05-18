Comcast Business trials SD-WAN solution for mid-market/enterprise customers

Comcast Business announced that it is beta testing a new software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution targeting mid-market and enterprise customers that combines gigabit connectivity with the flexibility of software-defined networks to provide capabilities including centralised network policy management and lower operating costs.





Comcast Business claims to be the first cable company to introduce a carrier-grade, SD-WAN platform designed for enterprises and multi-site businesses. For the new solution it has partnered with Versa Networks, a provider of next-generation, software-based networking and security technology. Leveraging the Versa Cloud IP Platform, Comcast is able to offer a secure turnkey service that improves operational efficiency for customers.





Comcast Business noted that the SD-WAN beta trial will continue during the summer, with a full market launch anticipated for later in the year.





Comcast Business added that it is currently rolling out Business Internet 1000, a DOCSIS 3.1-based gigabit Internet service for business customers, and plans to extend availability throughout its service areas. It also offers a range of multi-gigabit, fibre-based Ethernet services nationwide. The combination of SD-WAN capabilities with high-speed broadband and Ethernet services is designed to offer an advanced solution for mid-market and large enterprises investing in hybrid WAN services.





Versa Networks recently announced a significant expansion of its SDN capabilities to support software-defined branch (SD-Branch) as well as SD-WAN solutions. The Versa Cloud IP Platform has been enhanced to allow large enterprises and service providers to virtualise and software-define the branch and WAN to help reduce complexity and increase flexibility.





The enhanced Versa Cloud IP Platform offering enables customers to software-define IP services across the branch office and WAN and specifically offers features including support for third-party virtual network functions (VNFs), integrated WiFi and Ethernet switching support and embedded LTE.

Commenting on the new SD-WAN offering, Kevin O’Toole, SVP of product management at Comcast Business, said, "The SD-WAN solution pairs a carrier-grade, hosted SDN environment with widely available gigabit service… SD-WAN and gigabit bandwidth solutions herald a new generation of networking that provides the bandwidth, scalability, reliability and flexibility needed for cloud applications that are transforming business operations".



