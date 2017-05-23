Coloclue deploys Juniper vMX virtual router for next-generation network

Juniper Networks announced that Netherlands-based Coloclue, a non-profit, independent association of network specialists, has selected the Juniper Networks vMX Virtual Router for its next-generation production network.
Juniper's vMX, a virtualised MX Series 3D universal edge router, offers a full-featured, carrier-grade virtual router that will enable Coloclue to upgrade its network environment. For the project, Coloclue will deploy the vMX on the NFX250 Network Services Platform and leverage the automation features of Junos OS as part of an effort to create a Self-Driving Network, designed to reduce time required for testing, as well as reduce costs, and allow its staff to focus on higher-value activities.
Deployment of Juniper's vMX on the NFX250 network services platform is intended to enable a high-performance, automated and operationally-efficient network that will deliver an advanced production environment for Coloclue members. Members will also be able to leverage the production network to test and troubleshoot new applications before they are rolled out.
Juniper noted that partner Infradata BV, a network integrator focused on designing, implementing and managing next-generation networks, is carrying out the deployment with Coloclue.
- Juniper recently announced that Dutch Internet connectivity provider A2B Internet had selected its vMX Virtual Routers as the first virtual network function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform. A2B Internet selected the vMX to enable improved service agility for its customers and reduced costs through simplifying its network.
