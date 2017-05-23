Coloclue deploys Juniper vMX virtual router for next-generation network

Juniper Networks announced that Netherlands-based Coloclue, a non-profit, independent association of network specialists, has selected the Juniper Networks vMX Virtual Router for its next-generation production network.





Juniper's vMX, a virtualised MX Series 3D universal edge router, offers a full-featured, carrier-grade virtual router that will enable Coloclue to upgrade its network environment. For the project, Coloclue will deploy the vMX on the NFX250 Network Services Platform and leverage the automation features of Junos OS as part of an effort to create a Self-Driving Network, designed to reduce time required for testing, as well as reduce costs, and allow its staff to focus on higher-value activities.





Deployment of Juniper's vMX on the NFX250 network services platform is intended to enable a high-performance, automated and operationally-efficient network that will deliver an advanced production environment for Coloclue members. Members will also be able to leverage the production network to test and troubleshoot new applications before they are rolled out.





The vMX solution offers a suite of advanced routing functions on an open platform and is designed to support network automation to allow engineers to create a real-world network environment while gaining experience with a variety of automation tools that help to reduce the resources needed to operate the network. This can allow engineers to focus on higher value testing and troubleshooting activities.





Juniper noted that partner Infradata BV, a network integrator focused on designing, implementing and managing next-generation networks, is carrying out the deployment with Coloclue.







