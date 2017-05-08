CityFibre appoints Jatinder Sispal as head of carrier and national providers

CityFibre, the UK’s largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure, announced the appointment of Jatinder Sispal as Head of Carrier and National Providers.





In his new role with CityFibre, Jatinder Sispal will focus on selling the company's independent, full-fibre infrastructure to the carrier and national provider sector, including content providers and data centre operators, in the UK.







Mr. Sispal joins CityFibre from BT where he was head of the BT Local Business, with responsibility for the enterprise division that serves around 700,000 customers each year.





Jatinder Sispal has extensive experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors, including in senior leadership roles with Telstra, where he was responsible for building up the wholesale division, and Colt, where he led the UK wholesale and Northern European indirect sales and marketing divisions.





London-based CityFibre is deploying fibre infrastructure designed to enable Gigabit Cities across the UK, with a major metro duct and fibre footprint serving 42 cities and a national long distance network that connects to key UK data centres across and peering points in London.





CityFibre offers a range of active and dark fibre services to customers including service integrators, enterprise and consumer service providers and mobile operators leveraging a network that connects around 28,000 public sites, 7,800 mobile masts, 280,000 businesses and 4 million homes.











The company states it has launched Gigabit City projects in 41 cities, including in the following cities: Aberdeen; Bracknell; Bradford; Bristol; Coventry; Doncaster; Edinburgh; Glasgow; Huddersfield; Hull; Leeds; Maidenhead; Milton Keynes; Northampton; Peterborough; Reading; Rotherham; Sheffield; Slough; Southend-on-Sea; and York.



