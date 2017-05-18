Cisco announced plans to increase the number of layoffs in its restructuring program by 1,100 additional postiions.
In August 2016, Cisco initially said it would eliminate 5,500 jobs to improve profitably.
The company issued a weaker than expected outlook for its fourth quarter, saying revenue is likely to fall 4-6% compared to a year earlier.
http://www.cisco.com
Cisco Extends Layoffs to 1,100 More Positions
