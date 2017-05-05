Cisco develops analytics for Mexico's Conectado

Cisco Mexico announced that it has developed the Country Digitization Analytics Platform (CDAP) designed to support the implementation of Mexico Conectado, a program of the Mexican government's Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT).





The Cisco CDAP platform is designed to provide the SCT with analytics information for usage of the initiative, in addition to raw data relating to the usage of the network.





Mexico Conectado is a program initiated by Mexico's federal government that is intended to guarantee citizens constitutional right to access to broadband Internet service by addressing the digital divide in the country. The program was developed by the Mexican SCT and is being implemented through the department Coordination of the Information and Knowledge Society (CSIC, or Coordinación de la Sociedad de la Información y el Conocimiento).





The key objective of Mexico Conectado is to extend broadband Internet access, free of charge, to low income populations via the deployment of more than 100,000 sites nationwide. The system is being implemented across Mexico, primarily in public locations such as schools, health centres, libraries, community centres, public parks and government buildings.





The Country Digitization Analytics Platform is designed to offer an open government analytics and intelligence platform and was developed by Cisco engineers leveraging the cloud-based functionality of Cisco Meraki technology in a multi-carrier and multi-service provider environment.





The CDAP works by collecting data from Mexico Conectado sites and converting it into relevant information that can facilitate measurement of the impact the country digitisation initiative is having. Specifically, the CDAP is designed to provide intelligence relating to the sustainability, social impact and support future fine-tuning of the initiative.





The CDAP enables consolidation and/or correlation of data from a number of different management and use domains and transforms the data into analytics that can be used to measure key usability indicators for the country digitisation program. Analytics data provided includes the number of citizens using public Internet access, external/internal hotspot access distribution, bandwidth consumption and usage of government sites via public Internet.







