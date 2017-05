China telecoms market update including subscriber numbers for March 2017 - Part 2

Meanwhile, Huawei grew 1.4 points year on year in share from 8.4% to 9.8% and 22% in unit shipments. While very impressive for a company which has only been seriously in the market since 2011 there are two points that should worry Huawei about these numbers given its clearly stated outrageous ambitions to be the global market leader. The first is that even if Huawei could continue to gain 1.4 points a year, which seems unlikely, it would still take about a decade to overtake the leader Samsung. Secondly, and in some ways more worrying, is given that in almost all the many markets it has entered Huawei is accustomed to being by far the most aggressive competitor, Oppo, whose market share was also up 1.4 points YoY from 5.9% to 7.4%, is growing at least as strongly as Huawei and that is an unusual environment for Huawei. However, according to a Fortune article of January 24th, Richard Yu, head of Huawei's Consumer Group said in November that he expected to overtake Apple in unit market share sometime in 2018. Vivo, meanwhile grew market share much more slowly than Huawei or Oppo, from 4.4% to 5.2%.