China Telecom selects Huawei for all-optical backbone

Huawei announced that it won the bid as supplier for China Telecom's ROADM Network Project encompassing the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River area, claiming that the project represents the first intelligent ROADM WDM backbone network to be built in China.





The ROADM project is the initial phase of China Telecom's program designed to transition its optical transport network into an intelligent optical network, and also represent a key step for the CTNET2025 network transformation strategy of China Telecom.





Huawei noted that the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River extend across the fastest developing region in China and include the growing Internet industry. By building a ROADM network in the region, China Telecom is seeking to significantly improve the security and intelligence of its optical transport network to enhance its operational capabilities and improve broadband services in support of Internet enterprises, e-commerce and government/enterprise customers.





The project awarded to Huawei covers 21 ROADM sites in Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai, extending along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. For the project, Huawei is supplying its CD-ROADM technology, which is designed to facilitate the provisioning of new routes on upper-layer service networks, such as routes offering capabilities such as one-hop transmission, full mesh interconnection, optimal path and latency and rapid dynamic recovery.





The project is also designed to address the low latency and high performance requirements for data centre private lines and financial customers. Huawei stated that the current phase of the project will deliver more than three hundred 100 Gbit/s electrical lines and enhanced network recovery capability.

In the all cloud era, to meet the demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency, Huawei noted that it aims to help operators create advanced CloudOptiX transport networks that can enable a simplified, efficient one-hop transmission network architecture.



