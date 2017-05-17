China Telecom launches 100G Asia-Europe on Terrestrial Route

Hong Kong-based China Telecom Global (CTG), the subsidiary of China Telecom established in 2012, announced the launch of 100 Gbit/s service capability over its terrestrial cable system to address demand for high capacity connectivity between Asia and Europe in collaboration with Russian operators.







Building on the launch of the Super TSR (Transit Silk Road), an ultra-low latency terrestrial route via the China-Kazakhstan Gateway, the latest initiative further diversifies CTG's product portfolio across the Europe-Asia route.





CTG's new 100 Gbit/s capability is supported by cross-border transmission systems leveraging the China-Russia, China-Mongolia-Russia and China-Kazakhstan-Russia routes. The solution will be managed in collaboration with Russian partners, with which CTG has established a long-term strategic relationship.





CTG stated that the service launch represents the first terrestrial 100 Gbit/s bandwidth option available between Asia and Europe, and is intended to support increasing IP transit/transmission demand from carrier partners and IP service providers.





CTG launched the Super TSR last year, offering latency performance of 147 ms from Shanghai to Frankfurt, Germany and 159 ms between Hong Kong and Frankfurt, which is claimed to be 10 ms lower latency than on existing routes. The new shorter route was implemented in partnership with a Kazakhstan operator. CTG noted that the developments are part of its efforts to support China's Belt and Road initiative.











Previously, last December CTG and Nepal Telecom announced an agreement to deliver IP services in Nepal leveraging the newly launched terrestrial route connecting China and Nepal, via Jilong (Rasuwa) Gateway.



