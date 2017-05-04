Champion ONE launches SDN/NFV-enabled Ethernet Switches

Champion ONE, a supplier of open networking and optical network solutions, has announced a new line of open network Ethernet switches that offer support for software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV) functionality.







Champion ONE's new line of Ethernet switches is designed to deliver the benefits of and is based on the principles of an open architecture, eliminating vendor lock-in with proprietary hardware and feature set and offering a solution with fully disaggregated switch hardware and software. The solution allows customers to select from a menu of software options and switch hardware suitable for specific applications.





As part of the switch offering, designed for service provider and data centre markets, Champion ONE has partnered with software vendors including IP Infusion, Pica8 and Cumulus Networks to provide customers with a range of operating systems suitable for their individual requirements. The switches are based on open standards to enable interoperability with legacy equipment and integration with existing infrastructure.





The new Champion ONE switches, available in copper and optical versions, are high-density solutions providing support for up to 54 ports and Layer 2/3 line-rate switching at data rates of 1, 10 and 40 Gbit/s (with 100 Gbit/s solutions planned for mid-2017). In addition, the switches integrate Broadcom chipsets, enabling support for large routing tables, fast forwarding rates, and high switching capacity.



