Centec selects 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 active copper cable from Credo and FIT

Credo Semiconductor, a developer of mixed-signal ICs and IP for data centre and enterprise networking applications, and interconnect solutions supplier Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) announced that they will demonstrate robust and error-free 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 active copper cable (ACC) connectivity solutions with reach up to 10 metres during the Computex Show in Taipei.





The new cable assembly is designed to enable server designers to transition to higher bandwidths utilising cost-effective copper connectivity as an alternative to implementing higher cost optical technology.





The companies stated that to enable lower cost high bandwidth solutions, Centec, an established provider of Ethernet switching solutions, plans to adopt ACC technology for its data centre solutions to help speed the transition to the technology in 100 Gbit/s intra-rack and inter-rack applications within the data centre.





The companies noted that with growing demand for bandwidth, maintaining copper interconnects between servers and top-of-rack switches would save significant capex in the transition from 10 to 25 Gbit/s single lane data rates. The new jointly developed 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 ACCs provide connectivity between standard QSFP ports, with a QSFP28 ACC capable of supporting 4x full-duplex lanes, with each lane transmitting at up to 25 Gbit/s in each direction, delivering aggregate bandwidth of up to 100 Gbit/s.





The ACC solution utilises Credo's mixed-signal processing technology to provide cost-effective intermediate-reach data centre interconnects that cannot be achieved with traditional passive copper cable (PCC). In addition, Credo's low power technology means that the 100 Gbit/s ACC consumes significantly less power than competing AOCs (active optical cables).







