Centec and DASAN Form Partnership

Centec Networks, a supplier of Ethernet switching silicon and SDN white box solutions, and DASAN Network Solutions, a provider of network solutions in Korea, announced a partnership intended to enable the joint development of flexible and cost-effective next generation network solutions.





By combining Centec's advanced high-speed Ethernet switching silicon with DASAN's system design expertise, the two companies plan to jointly develop next-generation network switching solutions designed to address all layers of the open-networking ecosystem, from chips and equipment to network operating systems and applications.





The partners noted that they are already collaborating in a number of industry standards groups, and through the new partnership plan to expand their work together on industry specifications and initiatives aimed at addressing networking demands arising from the growth in global data traffic, with a focus on enhancing flexibility and efficiency and reducing cost of ownership.





In September 2016, Zhone Technologies announced it had completed the acquisition of DASAN Network Solutions to create DASAN Zhone Solutions, a global provider of fibre access solutions for enterprise and service provider networks, with the combined entity 58% owned by DASAN Networks, formerly the parent company of DASAN Network Solutions.





DASAN Zhone Solutions, based in Oakland, California and with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Korea and China, is a provider of fibre and copper broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networking solutions.





In November last year, Centec Networks and EmbedWay, a provider of intelligent infrastructure products and solutions, jointly introduced the ExSwitch6400 series 10 Gigabit Ethernet SDN white box solution, claimed to be the first high-density 10/40 Gigabit Ethernet open-networking platform to offer native 100 Gigabit Ethernet (4 x 25 Gbit/s SerDes) uplinks.



