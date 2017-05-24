Calix demos 40G with NG-PON2 channel bonding

Calix announced what it claims is a fibre access technology first leveraging its AXOS software-defined access (SDA) platform with the demonstration of bonding of multiple channels or wavelengths of NG-PON2 technology over fibre.





Employing technology compatible with ITU standards, Calix has demonstrated the ability of the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System to leverage NG-PON2 channel bonding to deliver bandwidth of up to 40 Gbit/s, or 80 Gbit/s aggregate bandwidth, over a single fibre.





This capability can enable service providers that are deploying channel-bonded Calix AXOS NG-PON2 solutions with greater flexibility to address, over a single fibre with adjustable capacity, the emerging bandwidth requirements of demanding service types including: 5G mobile backhaul; high-end business services; high-density residential services, including in MDU environments; and transport and middle mile requirements.





Calix noted that the multi-wavelength capability offered by NG-PON2 technology allows service providers to accelerate network convergence and significantly increase the available bandwidth capacity. However, the ability to bond NG-PON2 wavelengths takes this capability to a new level and can enable service providers to upgrade their networks more quickly and efficiently.





Developed leveraging the Calix AXOS platform, Calix stated that the NG-PON2 channel bonding functionality emerged from a Verizon request that resulted in a live demonstration within 12 days. The speed of the development utilised the hardware abstracted Calix AXOS platform that is designed to enable rapid development of new capabilities, such as channel bonding. The AXOS platform also provides support for anyPHY and anyPON technologies, such as NG-PON2, as they emerge.





Regarding the demonstration, Vincent O’Byrne, director of access technology at Verizon, said, "… Verizon has championed channel bonding within the standards as an option to support higher capacities… I believe channel bonding holds the potential to more than double the bandwidth to individual subscribers or network locations and anticipate it could be a means of moving from 10 to 20 Gbit/s and beyond without deploying new technologies".







