Calix and Radisys Partner on Residential CORD

Radisys and Calix announced the delivery of an end-to-end cloud edge solution based on commercially available systems and software that is compliant with the Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (R-CORD) architecture, designed to enable SDN, NFV and the cloud model in the access network.





The integrated turnkey access solution for R-CORD combines the CORD open software and hardware building blocks with Radisys' OCP-based DCEngine platform and the carrier-grade Calix AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, featuring the recently announced AXOS OFx Connector with the open source vOLT-HA integration software and 10 Gbit/s PON converged fibre access (NG-PON2 and XGS-PON).





Deployment of the converged cloud edge solution into the last mile network is intended to allow service providers to accelerate new service introduction while also maintaining quality of experience for subscribers.





The company's noted that the shift to a subscriber-driven network, combined with device proliferation and bandwidth intensive applications, is driving changes in access network design. In this environment, open software-controlled infrastructure can enable service providers to increase agility and reduce costs, as well as speed new service introduction.





It was noted that trials of the R-CORD solution running on the Radisys OCP-based DCEngine hyperscale platform, integrated with Calix's AXOS E9-2 edge system are underway with multiple Tier-one service providers.





For the field trials, Calix is providing the physical optical termination system, with the Radisys DCEngine 16U integrated rack, based on the OCP-compliant CG-OpenRack-19 specification, providing the multi-rack level network functions virtualisation (NFVi) and container-based infrastructure for hosting thousands of virtualised network functions (VNFs) and applications under open software-defined networking control.





Regarding the joint solution, Shane Eleniak, VP of systems products at Calix, said, "The Calix/Radisys R-CORD POD takes advantage of the flexibility and modular architecture of the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, AXOS OFx Connector and vOLT-HA integration software… the combination of Radisys' CORD expertise and the componentised architecture, native NetConf/Yang interfaces and anySDN flexibility of the AXOS platform has delivered the first commercially available R-CORD POD solution, bringing the promise of SDN into the access network".







