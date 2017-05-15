Brazil's Exceda introduces BALANCE multi-CDN Load Balancing

Exceda, a provider of content delivery network (CDN), security, and web intelligence services based in Brazil, announced the introduction of a CDN load balancing service that allows customers to leverage the performance of a multi-CDN strategy.





The new Exceda BALANCE service is designed to help customers add, configure, load balance and monitor multiple CDNs through a single managed service to help meet cost and performance requirements. Exceda BALANCE will be available from July 2017.





The new service will leverage Exceda's established capabilities in planning, integrating and managing customers' CDN solutions, and provide a single workflow to enable the management of multiple CDNs, monitored by the Exceda professional services team.





The BALANCE service will specifically utilise Real User Monitoring (RUM) and synthetic monitoring functionality, along with proprietary analysis tools, to enable balancing of web traffic between multiple CDNs in near-real time based on traffic load, cost and Internet conditions.

Exceda recently announced that its XCDN eCommerce-based CDN, currently available only to customers in the Americas region, would be expanded via collaborations with multiple CDN partners to enable the delivery of website content to and from locations worldwide.





Established in 2002 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Exceda is a major Akamai channel partner providing CDN, DDoS, WAF, data analysis and professional services designed to help customers accelerate web performance while reducing their infrastructure costs.



