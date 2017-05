Big shifts in the U.S. mobile market – Part 3

The evolving spectrum map in the U.S. would not be complete without at least a look at LTE-Advanced in unlicensed spectrum, a proposal that has been backed by Qualcomm and others for some years but which has yet to see mass adoption. Everyone likes something for free, so there certainly should be strong motivation by carriers to augment their performance using spectrum they do not have to pay for. However, the industry has been talking about this for nearly four years. Finally, it looks like the U.S. market is ready for the first commercial rollouts in the coming months. As of May 2017, there is a budding ecosystem of silicon, software and systems supporting the use of unlicensed spectrum. Downlink rates could reach into the hundreds of megabits per second close to a tower, with the right handset and the carrier is aboard.