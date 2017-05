Big shifts in the U.S. mobile market – Part 1

While the 'unlimited' data plans do not make sense for all customers, they do point to a future market that is quite familiar. Over time, telecom carriers have been forced to drop per-minute charges for voice calling, then for long-distance voice calling, and then for SMS. Some of this can be attributed to over-the-top services like Skype and Messenger, but there is also the case that the overall carrying capacity of the network has increased so much that this is really no incremental burden for carrying an additional text message. There is plenty of bandwidth available for these applications and the cost of billing for each transaction may not be worth while - retaining customers is a higher priority than high granularity billing. So it seems we are moving toward a market where mobile bandwidth consumption for the majority of subscribers will be 'unlimited', even if throttling occurs on some applications during peak hours or busy locations.