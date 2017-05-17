Beijing Internet Harbor Tech Deploys Coriant's DCI

Beijing Internet Harbor Technology Co., Ltd. (BIH), a leading provider of Internet Data Center (IDC) and value-added cloud computing services in China, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform (NDP) to scale metro network capacity and enhance high-speed interconnect services for its end-user customers, including large and small enterprises, Internet and Web 2.0 providers, and government agencies. The Coriant Groove G30 solution for Internet Harbor includes coherent 200G line side transmission, and spans major metropolitan cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.





“Digital technologies and cloud computing are rapidly transforming the enterprise communications landscape across China and driving the need for more scalable, flexible, and efficient data center interconnect services,” said Ren Zhiyuan, CEO, Beijing Internet Harbor Technology Co., Ltd. “From best-in-class metro transport solutions to a world-class service and support team, Coriant has proven the ideal technology partner as we have expanded our footprint and scaled our metro infrastructure. With the addition of the Coriant Groove™ G30 solution, we are positioned to take our data center interconnect services to an entirely new level.”The compact 1RU Groove G30 solution, which can be configured as a muxponder, enables Internet Harbor to cost-efficiently support delivery of 10G, 40G, and 100G interconnect services while maximizing utilization of fiber resources with coherent 200G DWDM transport. The Groove G30 NDP stackable solution supports 3.2 terabits of capacity throughput in a compact and highly pluggable 1RU form factor.