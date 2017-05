Batelco, Bahrain’s leading digital solutions provider, is working with Ericsson on a 5G field trial.



The trial was conducted at Batelco’s Headquarters during a their 5G Forum event. The companies reported 5G capabilities in a real world environment over a live network, including tests on speed, latency and beam steering, reaching a record speed of 25 Gbps.http://www.ericsson.com