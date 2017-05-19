Avaya extends hyper-segmentation to OpenStack

Avaya announced that it has extended the hyper-segmentation capabilities of its fabric networking to OpenStack via integration between its Fabric Connect and the OpenStack networking subproject Neutron, providing a simple plugin designed to improve security and facilitate provisioning of virtual networks from the data centre to the desktop.





Avaya noted that OpenStack offers an open industry project for data centres that act as a cloud service for the enterprise. Enterprises are adopting the OpenStack software platform to help simplify orchestration of virtual compute, storage, and networking resources for best-of-breed implementations.





Meanwhile, as increasing demands at the edge of the network drive traditional enterprise data centres to transition into Everywhere Data Centers, the ability to extend virtual networks from the core to the desktop requires extensive configuration and greater complexity.





Avaya Fabric Connect is designed to simplify configuration through enabling automation from the core to the edge, and to provide increased security leveraging hyper-segmentation, which creates isolated, secure lanes for network traffic that mitigate the potential impact of cyberattacks and unauthorised access.





In collaboration with Mirantis, Inc., a company specializing in building and managing private cloud infrastructure using OpenStack, the new plugin -- called ML2 -- replaces complexity with automation available through Avaya Fabric Connect. As a result, the secure, hyper-segmentation capabilities of Fabric Connect can be extended through OpenStack, alleviating typical border issues including onboarding and cyberattacks.





Avaya noted that the new ML2 plugin is due to be released to the open source community in May and will immediately work on standard OpenStack implementations.







