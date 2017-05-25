AT&T to Deliver IoT for Red Bull

AT&T announced that its IoT solution has been selected to connect up to 1 million Red Bull branded beverage coolers around the world. The solution will deliver data on the cooler status, including temperature stats and door activity, via an AT&T Global SIM.



"Our end-to-end solutions support the near real-time monitoring and analyzing of the global beverage market," said Thaddeus Arroyo, Chief Executive Officer, Business Solutions & International, AT&T Inc. "This is another great example of collaboration and innovation to create real value for our customers. It streamlines the processes, creates visibility and improves operations, helping drive significant cost savings and return on investment."



