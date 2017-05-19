Aqua Comms and Epsilon join NJFX landing station

NJFX, the first colocation and data centre campus to be situated at a cable landing station, announced the addition of Aqua Comms DAC, operator of Ireland's first dedicated subsea network interconnecting New York, Dublin and London, and Epsilon Telecommunications, a privately owned global communications provider, to its connectivity ecosystem.





With the addition of Aqua Comms, NJFX customers are able to diversify their connectivity options to key European hubs, bypassing legacy bandwidth restrictions within the U.S. Under the agreement, Aqua Comms has deployed a point of presence (PoP) within NJFX's colocation campus, allowing NJFX customers to directly access the carrier's suite of services without incurring cross connect fees.





In addition, Epsilon and Aqua Comms have partnered to deploy Infiny by Epsilon, an on-demand connectivity platform, within the NJFX facility. As part of the partnership Aqua Comms will use the Cloud Link eXchange (CloudLX) module of Infiny to interconnect new services arriving into and leaving the NJFX campus.





NJFX (New Jersey Fiber Exchange), claiming to be the only colocation campus sited at a cable landing station and offering carrier neutral data centre capabilities, provides direct access to multiple subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean.





Epsilon is a cloud-centric network service provider, extending carrier grade connectivity services to communications and cloud ecosystems. The company offers networking capabilities that combine on-demand infrastructure, automation, web-based portals and APIs designed to enable global connectivity.

Aqua Comms DAC is the owner and operator of the trans-Atlantic cable AEConnect and the Irish Sea cable CeltixConnect-1, and has a strategy of building, acquiring or merging with subsea cable networks to provide networking solutions to the media, content provider and IT company sectors.



