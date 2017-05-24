Altice to rollout single brand worldwide by mid-'18

Altice NV has unveiled a new unified global strategy, marking the next step in the group's strategy to strengthen its industrial and operational platform and building on its transformation into a trans-Atlantic telecoms, content and advertising company serving more than 50 million customers around the world after the acquisitions of Cablevision and Suddenlink in the U.S. last year.





As part of this transformation, Altice is announcing its new global and multi-local branding strategy, unifying its assets and brands worldwide. The move is intended to unite and strengthen Altice's businesses, which will share a common telecoms-content-advertising strategy and execution model.





The Altice name, brand and new logo will replace the current brands at each of Altice's operating companies globally, and it is expected that all commercial brands will have transitioned by the end of the second quarter of 2018.





Under the initiative, Altice's B2B brands will transition to Altice Business, while telecoms sub-brands in select areas will not change, specifically: Red in France; Moche, Uzo and Sapo in Portugal; Next TV in Israel; the media news brands; press brands of SFR Presse and Teads.





Founded in 2001 by Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent telecom, content, media, entertainment and advertising company. The company has a presence in 10 territories including France, Portugal, Israel, the U.S., and the Dominican Republic.





Altice USA, a top-four U.S. cable operator, is a major broadband communications and video services providers, delivering broadband, pay TV, telephony services, WiFi hotspot access, content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states, currently via the Optimum, Lightpath and Suddenlink brands.







