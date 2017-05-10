Alaska's GCI deploys Aricent ANS

Alaska telco General Communication (GCI) has selected a combination of Aricent Autonomous Network Solution (ANS) and Monolith Software's AssureNow platform to integrate its enterprise infrastructure and enhance communication service quality and establish a dynamic service environment to enable the delivery of new digital services.





The largest telco in Alaska, GCI offers a range of services including voice, video, broadband data services and wireless to businesses and residential customers, and is deploying Aricent ANS with the Monolith AssureNow platform to unify information, automate remediation and expedite issue resolution to help improve quality control and performance management.





The overall solution provides a complete view of infrastructure comprising converged IP and infrastructure from cable, IP LAN/WAN, core, wireless and transport domains, enabling zero-touch policy orchestration, intelligent predictive analysis, automated correlation and application performance management for enhanced digital services improved operational efficiency.





GCI stated that the synergy between its technical expertise, Monolith's AssureNow and Aricent Autonomous Network Solution is intended to strengthen its operational capabilities and accelerate the development of new solutions in Alaska.





Monolith's AssureNow platform enables end-to-end, unified management of services, performance and faults across legacy and dynamic virtualised domains. GCI noted that by implementing AssureNow it will be able to phase out older networking tools while improving and simplifying issue tracking.

The recently launched Aricent ANS is designed to enable rapid network transformation for network equipment vendors and service providers. The solution facilitates the transition toward self-steering networks to support new interactions and platforms that can deliver new customer services.



