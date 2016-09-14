ADTRAN introduces RFoG solution with OBI mitigation technology

ADTRAN, a supplier of next-generation open networking solutions, announced the introduction of its new Radio Frequency over Glass (RFoG) solution featuring Optical Beat Interference (OBI) mitigation technology.





ADTRAN's new RFoG solution is designed to accelerate MSO FTTH initiatives by allowing the reuse of existing CATV assets within both the headend and home. The solution can help to extend the return on investment cycle while supporting the transition from hybrid fibre coax and CATV-based triple play to gigabit FTTH and IPTV-ready deployment models.





ADTRAN noted that as RFoG deployments increase in density, the likelihood of OBI affecting performance greatly increases. OBI is caused by simultaneous upstream optical transmissions by multiple cable modems, resulting in impaired reception at all upstream frequencies impacting key applications such as voice, live video streaming and social media interaction.





ADTRAN offers a portfolio of RFoG solutions that feature an OBI mitigation MicroNode that does not require new centralised cabinet construction, which can be delayed by right of way and power sourcing issues. The scalable ADTRAN RFoG OBI solution offers a distributed approach to OBI mitigation designed to facilitate the transition to FTTH networks and IPTV-based triple play services for cable operators.





ADTRAN's RFoG products are designed to allow cable operators to retain the headend and CPE when upgrading to fibre-based networks. With this model, RF signals generated by the headend and CPE are converted at each end of the link into the optical domain for transmission over fibre, with conversion at the customer premises carried out by an RFoG micronode. ADTRAN offers both standard RFoG micronodes and OBI mitigating versions.





Regarding the new solution, Hossam Salib, VP of cable and wireless strategy at ADTRAN, said, "By deploying the MicroNodes, cable MSO customers (gain) a simplified approach to OBI mitigation and FTTH expansion… that is compatible with both 1 and 10 Gbit/s EPON and transparent to the existing CATV assets like in-home set top boxes".



