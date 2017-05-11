ADTRAN demos ITU G.fast 212 MHz and coordinated DTA

ADTRAN has announced that it is conducting what is believed to be the first public demonstration of the ITU-T's two most recent G.fast advances, specifically 212 MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA), at the G.fast Summit 2017 in Paris.





ADTRAN noted that the latest G.fast advances are intended to enable the delivery of symmetric gigabit services over a single copper pair, mitigating the need to bond multiple pairs of copper wire and allowing service providers to extend business-class gigabit services over the existing wiring.





At the G.fast Summit ADTRAN is demonstrating its new 212 MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum and enables the delivery of gigabit rates over a single copper pair and offering an alternative to the use of fibre. ADTRAN has also extended its reverse power feature set to the new solution, simplifying sourcing of local power.





Together, the new capabilities are claimed to enable service providers to accelerate gigabit and ultra-fast broadband service deployments by an estimated 12 to 18 months and reduce costs by up to one third per subscriber. The technology is also intended to offer a competitive alternative to DOCSIS 3.1.





ADTRAN noted that it first demonstrated DTA over coax technology at G.fast Summit 2016, with cDTA the second generation technology. The cDTA function can improve G.fast upstream performance by a factor of four- to five-fold by dynamically balancing upstream and downstream performance to match residential traffic patterns in real-time. Unlike DTA, cDTA extends the applications of the feature to existing phone wiring in residential and commercial premises.

Designed to form a key part of the ADTRAN MOSAIC Open Software Defined Access platform, operators adopting the new solutions can ensure that the G.fast access elements in their network are prepared for the transition to SDN in the future.







