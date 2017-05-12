ADTRAN appoints Gregory McCray, CEO of Alphabet's Access, to board

ADTRAN, the provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced the appointment of Gregory McCray, CEO of Alphabet's Access Company, the subsidiary that oversees the Google Fiber operation, to its board of directors.





ADTRAN stated that Mr. McCray's background in building the connected future is expected to be an asset to its board as the company focuses on expanding the availability of gigabit broadband to support the demands of smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) and software-defined networking (SDN).





Gregory McCray has extensive experience in marketing, sales, engineering, operations, M&A, management and international roles within the communications technology industry. As CEO of Access, he is leading efforts to deliver gigabit access to support Internet, TV and phone service in markets across the U.S.





Previously, Mr. McCray served in a number of executive roles, including CEO of Aero Communications, which provides installation, services and support to the communications industry and chairman and CEO of PipingHot Networks, a provider of broadband fixed wireless access equipment.





Gregory McCray has also held positions including SVP of customer operations at Lucent Technologies, where he managed the customer technical operations group for EMEA, and as a member of the board with CenturyLink, where he served as chairman of the cyber security and risk committee, as a member of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee.





Mr. McCray holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University, an M.S. in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Purdue University and has completed executive business programs at the University of Illinois, Harvard and INSEAD.







