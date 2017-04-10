ZTE Unveils Elastic SD-WAN

ZTE announced at the Open Networking Summit (ONS) the introduction of its elastic software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution, designed to allow enterprise customers to make more effective use of their network and data centre resources by providing an end-to-end (E2E) ICT solution.





Integrating SDN and NFV technology, ZTE's Elastic SD-WAN is designed to enable users to implement the entire networking and service delivery process, including E2E connectivity, service purchase and launch and maintenance. With the solution, users can purchase plug-and-play equipment to enable one-touch configuration and purchase 'buy-and-play' services.





The SD-WAN solution integrates ICT and networking functionality and features service virtualisation to help reduce capex and operation and maintenance (O&M) costs and includes locally deployed virtual value-added services (vVAS). The unified service orchestration and one-key automated deployment capabilities are designed to speed implementation and allow faster service launch, as well as an enhanced user experience.

Leveraging the open cloud platform and application platform provided by ZTE Elastic SD-WAN, application service providers can create value-added services and distribute them to users through the ZTE cloud application. This is intended to offer a complete ecosystem and product chain spanning platform, application and distribution channels. ZTE noted that it has cooperated with over 20 application service providers addressing the retailing, manufacturing and transportation verticals.



