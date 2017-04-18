ZTE integrates Quantenna WiFi chipset with GPON residential gateway

ZTE and Quantenna Communications, a provider of high performance WiFi solutions, announced the development of a new high-end GPON product that integrates Quantenna's advanced 4 x 4 802.11ac Wave 2 QSR1000 chipset and targets the service provider market.





The new product from ZTE and Quantenna is designed to offer greater bandwidth to support full-service access and multi-scenario requirements, and also provides carrier-class QoS.





Quantenna's QSR1000 chipset, introduced in 2103, was claimed to be the first 802.11ac chipset with 4 x 4 MIMO technology, enabling gigabit throughput over WiFi and designed for access points in the home or office.