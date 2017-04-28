ZTE Engages in MEC Pilots with Chinese Carriers

ZTE announced that it is implementing mobile edge computing (MEC) pilots and technical verification trials with major carriers China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, ahead of plans to deploy the technology commercially in 2018.





ZTE stated that it launched MEC pilots in collaboration with China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom during 2016. Specifically, it worked with China Telecom company Ningbo Telecom on a campus network to implement local traffic offloading. In addition, in Beijing and Zhuhai ZTE and China Mobile conducted an indoor positioning project. ZTE also carried out smart parking projects leveraging MEC and narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) technology in the city of Ningbo.





Additionally, At MWC Shanghai 2016, ZTE demonstrated a 5G MEC-based virtual reality (VR) service in partnership with China Unicom.





ZTE noted that it has developed a suite of MEC solutions that encompasses core technologies and patents spanning areas such as virtualisation, container, precision positioning, shunting and close-to-user content delivery network (CDN). ZTE also provides an integrated 4G/5G MEC solution with network slicing capability. The solutions are designed to address multiple scenarios, including service localisation, local caching, Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and Internet of Things (IoT).





MEC technology integrates wireless networks and the Internet and implements computing, storage and processing functionality on the wireless network side, while open APIs enable data exchange between the wireless network and service processing servers. This allows carriers to reduce the load on the transmission network and process information more quickly at base stations, improving efficiency and services to end users.



