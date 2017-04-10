Zayo provides multiple 100G wavelengths for U.S. colocation provider

Zayo Group announced that it has been selected by a major colocation provider for a wavelength solution to connect facilities in the U.S., specifically a 100 Gbit/s wavelength solution linking data centres that will serve as the company's backbone.





Zayo stated that the solution will leverage its existing fibre infrastructure, including the recently acquired network of Electric Lightwave.







The solution being delivered to the colocation provider includes more than 20 diverse routes and will enable the customer to consolidate infrastructure providers, thereby helping to reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The long haul wavelength solution will provide a significant upgrade of the customers existing network to support both current workloads and address future growth.





Zayo announced in March that it had closed its $1.42 billion acquisition of Electric Lightwave (formerly Integra Telecom), an infrastructure and telecom services provider serving 35 markets in the western U.S., adding 8,100 route miles of long haul fibre and 4,000 miles of dense metro fibre across Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, Salt Lake City, Spokane and Boise.





Recently, Zayo announced it had been selected by a multinational retailer for a global WAN solution to support the company's expanding presence in the APAC region. The Zayo solution specifically included a trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific ring that supports connectivity across four continents. The solution featured wavelengths and Ethernet connectivity and linked locations between the U.S. and London, the U.S. and Singapore, and London and Singapore, and included dedicated capacity on the new SEA-ME-WE-5 cable system.

Earlier this year, Zayo announced that a global webscale cloud provider had selected it to provide metro dark fibre in Chicago, including connecting six data centre locations with 20 diverse segments totalling 280 strands across all segments and with up to 26 strands per segment.