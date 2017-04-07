Zayo appoints Andrew Crouch, formerly Level 3, as president and COO

Zayo Group, a provider of communications infrastructure services with a network spanning North America and Europe, announced the appointment of Andrew Crouch as president and chief operating officer, effective April 27, 2017.



Mr. Crouch will become a key member of the Zayo executive management team with responsibility for overseeing the company's business operations. He will be based in Denver, Colorado and report to Zayo chairman and CEO Dan Caruso. The current president and COO, Chris Morley, will continue with Zayo during a transition period.



In his new role, Andrew Crouch will oversee Zayo's global Communications Infrastructure business, which comprises the fibre solutions, transport, enterprise networks and colocation segments, as well as the Allstream business.



Mr. Crouch has previously served in roles with a number of carriers, most recently as regional president of EMEA with Level 3 Communications, in which position he also was responsible for the company's global accounts division. Mr. Crouch joined Level 3 in 2001 and during his time with the company served in a number of executive positions in the marketing, product and commercial organisations, including as regional president of North America and Asia-Pacific.



Prior to joining Level 3, Mr. Crouch served with British Telecom and Concert Communications, a joint venture between British Telecom and AT&T.



In February, Zayo announced the appointment of Steven N. Kaplan and Emily White to newly created positions on its board of directors. Mr. Kaplan is the Neubauer family distinguished service professor of entrepreneurship and finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Ms. White most recently served as the COO at Snapchat, and prior to that held leadership roles at Facebook and Google.



With the addition of Mr. Kaplan and Ms. White, the Zayo board increased to nine members, including eight independent directors.



