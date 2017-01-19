Windstream Launches SD-WAN Wholesale

Windstream launched an all-new Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for the reseller community.



The company said its SD-WAN solution relieves the demanding pressures on today's networks by providing agility, visibility and control, as well as performance and operational efficiencies.



"This significant addition of SD-WAN to the current available portfolio of Wholesale solutions - including MEF 2.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet, MPLS and Dedicated Internet Access and more - enables a full-scale, flexible and powerful technology that positions resellers as trusted advisers to their end users," said Jeff Brown, director of product management and marketing for Windstream's Wholesale business unit. "By leveraging the reach of the Internet, Windstream Wholesale's SD-WAN solution combines end-user locations and services through an easy-to-use interface, eliminates the need for manual monitoring and allows our resellers to deliver a fully managed solution to their customers."



http://investor.windstream.com/investors/releasedetail.cfm?ReleaseID=1020923







Windstream introduced its software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution powered by VeloCloud that uses SDN to dynamically route traffic over a combination of private and public access types to reach multiple locations. Windstream said its new service helps customers maintain control over their network from a convenient centralized location rather than requiring them to manage various routers, firewalls and switches. It also simplifies management