Windstream Intros Business Continuity Solution

Windstream, a major provider of advanced network communications, announced the availability of a new business continuity solution, Diverse Connect, designed to ensure reliable connectivity for enterprises that rely on the cloud to support mission-critical applications.





Windstream's Diverse Connect is designed to keep a customer's network endpoints connected and ensure the performance of business functions including in the event of a major network issue. Diverse Connect is offered with a 99.999% (5-9s) uptime SLA that covers services from end-to-end, including over the last mile from Windstream's provider service point to the business' internal network.





The company noted that the migration of applications and real-time communications to the cloud means that enterprises of all sizes increasingly consider highly available network connectivity as a necessity. Diverse Connect serves to remove single points of failure while establishing access diversity and ensuring cloud-based business applications are always up and running.





Windstream's Diverse Connect is available immediately as part of the suite that includes voice, data, unified communications and security. The solution allows customers to provision and customise their services based on specific requirements and to maintain network redundancy at all times.





Key capabilities of Windstream Diverse Connect include:





1. High availability, ensuring staff can stay connected with sites in the event of a network issue, mitigating potential loss of business or revenue due to outages.





2. Diversity, providing an additional level of resiliency beyond redundancy by using multiple backup paths with no shared points of failure to keep critical endpoints connected.





3. Business continuity, ensuring all services provided by Windstream continue to run even in the event of a fibre cut or other last-mile access impairment.





4. Guaranteed service uptime with 5-9s end-to-end service level agreement that includes a commitment to credit customers for time lost if downtime exceeds 5 minutes per year.





Earlier in April, as part of its cloud services strategy, Windstream announced an agreement to acquire Broadview Networks, a provider of cloud-based unified communications solutions to SMBs, for approximately $227.5 million in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

Based in Rye Brook, New York, Broadview offers cloud-based unified communications solutions to businesses via its suite of cloud-based services under the OfficeSuite UC brand.