Windstream expands metro fibre network, launches fixed wireless service in Detroit

Windstream, a provider of communications services to consumer and business customers, announced a major expansion of its metro fibre network in Detroit to provide the business community with advanced fibre and fixed-wireless infrastructure that connects more local data centres and commercial buildings with the operator's national fibre network.



Windstream's latest expansion of its local metro fibre network and the launch of fixed wireless service will connect its national fibre network to key data centre campuses and commercial buildings in the Detroit metro area. The expanded connectivity will give companies direct access to markets across the country, as well as to Windstream's portfolio of enterprise-class data, voice, network and cloud services.



The expansion in Detroit will increase both the footprint of the operator's network and the range of services available, including fixed wireless service, unified communications, managed services, network security, network solutions and cloud services.Windstream noted that the project in Detroit is part of a national initiative to expand its local metro fibre infrastructure designed to support customers in sectors such as banking, financial services, education, healthcare, government, hospitality and retail. In addition to Detroit, Windstream has announced plans to expand its metro networks in cities including Charlotte, Nashville, Richmond, Little Rock, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Dallas, St. Louis and Cleveland.Windstream operates core transport solutions over a local and long-haul fibre network that spans approximately 147,000 miles across the U.S.Earlier this year, Windstream announced the availability of its new software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution based on technology from VeloCloud. The SD-WAN solution is designed to offer customers greater network flexibility and scalability together with optimised performance and lower costs.http://www.windstream.com