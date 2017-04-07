What's Next for SDN? While SDN has done a great job of virtualizes services at the higher layers of the OSI model, software defined capacity allows operators to turn up the amount of capacity at the transport layer.
Presented by Mark Showalter and Amrit Hanspal. Filmed at #ONS2017 in Santa Clara, California.
See video: https://youtu.be/LNRa_N1dam0
What's Next for SDN? Think Software Defined Capacity
