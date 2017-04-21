Vodafone Egypt selects Procera

Procera Networks has announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Vodafone Egypt, the largest mobile operator in the country with over 39 million subscribers, under which its virtualised solutions will be deployed to enhance the subscriber experience for fixed and mobile subscribers.





Procera noted that it was selected following a competitive evaluation, and for the project its virtualised technology will be implemented to provide Vodafone Egypt with subscriber experience analytics, including for encrypted traffic carried on the Internet.





Procera's analytics solutions leverage the visibility provided by the PacketLogic DRDL engine, which is designed to deliver fine-grained application identification despite the increasing use of encryption on the Internet.





As part of the solution, ScoreCard provides a view of quality, with high frequency measurements of service quality for criteria relevant to subscribers, such as web surfing, streaming video, social media, real-time gaming, upload/download performance and voice applications. In addition, analysis of ScoreCard results can be used to target investment in network capacity upgrades and identify potential demand for new services by the network planning team at Vodafone Egypt.



Earlier in 2017, Procera Networks reported a record number of contract wins and deployments in 2016 and had added 36 new Tier 1 service provider contracts. It also noted growing adoption of its virtualised DPI technology, which increased 177% versus 2015, with total deployments at over 50 Tier 1 and 2 operators as part of their NFV strategies.

In February, Procera announced it had reached a new industry benchmark for NFV performance, achieving 1.8 Tbit/s data throughput for its virtualised PacketLogic network intelligence technology running on Intel-based 1 RU Dell servers equipped with Mellanox 100 Gigabit Ethernet NICs. The test provided scale-up performance to 180 Gbit/s in a single system and scale-out throughput of 1.8 Tbit/s across a 10 RU cluster.



