Vocus deploys ADTRAN XGS-PON in Aus and NZ

ADTRAN, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced that Vocus Communications, a service provider serving Australia and New Zealand, is deploying a range of its next generation access technologies including ADTRAN's XGS-PON solutions and Mosaic architecture.





Vocus has built an advanced infrastructure platform across Australia designed to support business and backhaul services and residential applications. The deployment with Vocus, which is nearing completion, is designed to enable increased utilisation of the company's metro fibre network and enable the delivery of 10 Gbit/s symmetrical business grade services.





For the project, Vocus is utilising ADTRAN's MSAN, 10 Gbit/s optical line termination (OLT) equipment and 10 Gbit/s optical network termination (ONT) units for the 10 Gbit/s PON deployment. Vocus is also using the ADTRAN Mosaic Cloud Platform, which separates control and management functions from underlying network elements, to provide an open microservices architecture supporting network management and SDN control for the 10 Gbit/s services access network.





Vocus Group is a vertically integrated telecoms provider operating in Australia and New Zealand leveraging a national network of metro and backhaul fibre connecting capital cities and the bulk of regional centres across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus infrastructure connects to 5,500-plus buildings. Vocus addresses the corporate, small business, government and residential, as well as the wholesale market sectors.





In December 2016, Vocus announced an agreement with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) for the construction of the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC), a 4,600 km submarine cable linking Australia with Singapore and Indonesia. The system has a design capacity of 40 Tbit/s of capacity. The ASC cable system, which has an estimated cost of approximately $170 million, is due to be completed by August 2018.



