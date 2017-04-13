VMware to acquire Wavefront for Monitoring Technology

VMware, a major provider of cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced an agreement to acquire Wavefront, developer of a metrics monitoring service for cloud and modern application environments based in Palo Alto, California, on undisclosed terms.





VMware noted that enterprises face growing challenges when monitoring applications, which comprise hundreds of microservices in containers with lifespans of seconds, across private and public clouds. To identify and resolve operational issues in dynamic cross-cloud environments, developers need new instrumentation for their applications and devops teams require advanced real-time analytics for their distributed systems to address problems before they impact the business.





Wavefront offers metrics monitoring designed to optimise clouds and modern applications by providing real-time operational insights based on millions of data points per second. Using the technology, operators and developers can interrogate real-time data streams to find ways to address issues, locate bottlenecks and test algorithms and models.





Provided as a cloud-hosted service, Wavefront ingests, stores, visualises and delivers alerts using streaming metric data from clouds and applications to help improve operational performance. Designed to scale to support the demands of large data centres, the service can measure, correlate and analyse across servers, devices, applications and end-users, as well as multiple public cloud and data centre attributes, SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments and business metrics.





Wavefront's metrics monitoring capabilities will complement VMware's vRealize Operations platform for monitoring, troubleshooting and capacity planning across virtual environments. Through the combined offering, users will have a representation of their network, infrastructure and application environments utilising Wavefront with vRealize Network Insight, vRealize Operations and vRealize Log Insight.





Upon closing of the acquisition, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, Wavefront will become part of the portfolio of VMware Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings. Additionally, VMware will leverage Wavefront's technology to advance the development of VMware Cross-Cloud Services, designed to help users manage and monitor modern application and their associated infrastructure across clouds.