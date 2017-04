Update on the telecommunications market in Poland, the EU's sixth largest economy - Part 5

Poland's economic situation for the moment looks extremely healthy, though much of it currently comes from external inputs such as foreign remittances and EU subsidies, which may not be sustainable beyond a medium-term horizon. However, Poland's political climate is blustery to say the least For the first time for many years Poland's rightwing Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc (PiS or Law and Justice Party), led by Jarosław Kaczyński, has an overall majority in Poland's Lower House, the Sejm, and is taking a strongly authoritarian approach to government, which has included the passing of a bill which seriously undermines the powers of Poland's Constitutional Court * . Together with attacks on the media, including the firing of about 60 politically suspect journalists from state television, the preparation of a bill which would limit the access of the media to the proceedings of the Sejm, and a remarkable episode in mid-December in which opposition protests against the proposed restrictive media bill erupted into semi-violence in the Sejm, and as a result the government moved a planned session for the vote on the state budget for 2017 to another hall, with both journalists and opposition delegates banned from the session.