UK's CityFibre launches Gigabit City Projects

UK infrastructure provider CityFibre announced that it will shortly begin work on the deployment of an ultra-fast, fibre network in the towns of Slough and Maidenhead in Berkshire, to the west of London.





For the project, CityFibre partner, Berkshire-based IT and telecoms specialist BtL Communications, will connect businesses across the network to provide with access to Internet services with up to gigabit speeds. The project will entail lighting 38 km of fibre from the Slough Trading Estate to the town centre, with a further 10 km to be deployed across the neighbouring town of Maidenhead.







CityFibre noted that customers are already connected to its fibre networks in the nearby towns of Reading and Bracknell in Berkshire.





CityFibre announced in late March that as part of its roll-out in the Thames Valley, businesses in Reading and Bracknell were able to subscribe to services over its new all-fibre network, with the first customers connected to the network. Launched in late 2016, the new fibre network was delivered by CityFibre as part of its national initiative to deploy fibre in UK cities, with services provided via its partner BtL Communications.





CityFibre operates a national network in the UK and claims it has launched Gigabit City projects in 41 cities. The company offers a portfolio of lit and dark fibre services over a network that connects around 28,000 public sites, 7,800 mobile masts, 280,000 businesses and 4 million homes.





CityFibre states it has launched Gigabit City projects in the following UK cities and towns: Aberdeen; Bracknell; Bradford; Bristol; Coventry; Doncaster; Edinburgh; Glasgow; Huddersfield; Hull; Leeds; Maidenhead; Milton Keynes; Northampton; Peterborough; Reading; Rotherham; Sheffield; Slough; Southend-on-Sea; and York.