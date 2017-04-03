The ONOS Project Makes its Next Advance

The ONOS Project, which is developing an open source software-defined networking (SDN) OS for service providers, announced that its latest release is now in operation in several new lab & field trials.



"ONOS delivers important performance and scalability advancements that are needed for service providers and enterprises to advance SDN, said Bill Snow, chief development officer, ON.Lab. “New demos and POCs at ONS this week will bring to life how ONOS enables next-generation disaggregated IP/Optical transport network solutions, and how the dynamic configuration capabilities make it easy to add innovative new services, like L3VPN.”



Major enhancements for ONOS include:





Whitebox Leaf-Spine Fabric – the flexible datacenter fabric solution offered by ONOS has been enhanced to support IPv6 routing, vLAN tagged external interfaces and AAA endpoint authentication.

GUI v2.0 – an enhanced Web user interface is now included, improving usability on large-scale networks by providing regional topology views with drill-down, context sensitive help, and global search