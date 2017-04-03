The ONOS Project Makes its Next Advance

The ONOS Project, which is developing an open source software-defined networking (SDN) OS for service providers, announced that its latest release is now in operation in several new lab & field trials.
"ONOS delivers important performance and scalability advancements that are needed for service providers and enterprises to advance SDN, said Bill Snow, chief development officer, ON.Lab. “New demos and POCs at ONS this week will bring to life how ONOS enables next-generation disaggregated IP/Optical transport network solutions, and how the dynamic configuration capabilities make it easy to add innovative new services, like L3VPN.”
Major enhancements for ONOS include:
- Whitebox Leaf-Spine Fabric – the flexible datacenter fabric solution offered by ONOS has been enhanced to support IPv6 routing, vLAN tagged external interfaces and AAA endpoint authentication.
- GUI v2.0 – an enhanced Web user interface is now included, improving usability on large-scale networks by providing regional topology views with drill-down, context sensitive help, and global search
- SDN-IP enhancements: VLAN support, VPLS support. IGMPv2
- Southbound Enhancements: Lumentum WaveReady support (TL1), Pipeline support for Nokia OLT, RESTCONF
- vRouter: IPv6 support
- Framework: New distributed system support – consistent document tree, LISP, CI/CT improvements (build speed enhancements), High Availability (HA) enhancements
- Northbound Intent Interface Enhancements: IETF ACTN – enabling management of multiple TEs as one, Optional Guaranteed Bandwidth Allocation, Protection Intent Support, Shared resource modeling, Hashing support for ECMP traffic distribution, RESTCONF
- Traffic Engineering: Policers and bandwidth monitoring
- User Interface: Scalability improvements and regionalization support
