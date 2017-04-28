Thales to Acquire Guavus for Data Analytics

Thales agreed to acquire Guavus, which specializes in big data analytics, for US$215 million.



Guavus said it currently analyzes more than 5 petabytes of data every day on behalf of its customers, which include telecom and cable operators. The company supports more than 20 major operators around the world, including the 5 largest North-American mobile operators (AT&T, Rogers, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon), 4 out of the top 5 Internet backbone carriers, and 7 out of the top 8 cable operators. Guavus is based in San Mateo, California and has about 250 employees, including 140 in Gurgaon (India).



Patrice Caine, Thales’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Combined with our established expertise in other key digital technologies, the acquisition of Guavus represents a tremendous accelerator of our digital strategy for the benefit of our customers. The application to Thales’s core businesses of Guavus's technologies and expertise in big data analytics will strengthen our ability to support the digital transformation of our customers, whether in aeronautics, space, rail signaling, defense or security.”