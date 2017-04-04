Telia Carrier Expands with 100G NYC - Chicago Route

Telia Carrier, the global wholesale carrier business of Telia, announced that it has extended the reach of its global backbone in the U.S. via a new fibre-route between New York City and Chicago.



Telia Carrier's new express route, combined with additional fibre in the New York metro area, further diversifies the wholesale carrier's network and provides enhanced 100 Gbit/s-plus service options to carrier, content and cloud provider customers in New York and Chicago and across the U.S. The new route is also designed to improve the efficiency of existing routes, including New York to San Francisco and New York to Denver.



The carrier noted that leveraging the diversity of its offerings it is able to add new routing options and points of presence (PoPs) in the New Jersey/New York region, thereby reducing the length of the network path and improving latency performance. Additionally, Telia Carrier has deployed coherent 100 Gbit/s-ready equipment and employs advanced modulation formats to enable faster delivery and service turn-up.







Last October, Telia Carrier announced it had established a new network PoP at the OJUS cable landing station in Hollywood Florida. The new network infrastructure provides resilient network options for customers requiring diverse connectivity to the NAP of the Americas in Miami and Equinix MI3 in Boca Raton, as well as Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299.In April 2016 Infinera announced it had been selected by Telia Carrier to deploy a second Infinera DTN-X-based low latency Pacific Coast Highway route between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and for a project to extend the operator's network to enable 100 Gbit/s services in Bay Area metro markets via the deployment of the TM-Series for metro 100 Gbit/s. Infinera noted at the time that Telia Carrier was operating an end-to-end Infinera Intelligent Transport Network, spanning long-haul and metro.Telia Carrier announced in July 2016 that it had selected Coriant to provide its 400 Gbit/s-capable CloudWave Optics technology for its pan-European backbone network. The coherent interface technology is designed to enable Telia Carrier to double the capacity on its DWDM infrastructure and further reduce network latency.