Telehouse Expands Cloud Interconnection to U.S.

Telehouse, a global provider of data centres, Internet exchanges and managed IT services, has announced the launch of Telehouse Cloud Link, which is currently available in the EMEA region, in the U.S.





Telehouse Cloud Link is a multi-cloud connectivity exchange that enables enterprises to manage access to multiple cloud services through a single, dedicated private connection.





Telehouse Cloud Link is designed to help customers simplify hybrid cloud infrastructures and accelerate data transfer between their network and cloud services by establishing direct, private connections to multiple cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as well as network on-demand including Teleshous's own NYIIX and LAIIX.





Telehouse launched the Telehouse Cloud Link connectivity exchange in March, with availability due from April this year. The service was launched via an agreement with cloud connectivity service Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, through a direct connection into the Telehouse London Docklands campus.





The availability of Microsoft ExpressRoute expands the connectivity available at Telehouse London Docklands, which provides a location for enterprises and service providers to build their hybrid IT solutions, and for cloud providers to host infrastructure.





In January, Telehouse announced it had been selected by UNIFI-IX, a new Internet exchange, to host its services across the London Docklands campus. UNIFI-IX was established in 2016 with the aim of creating a global network for the exchange of traffic, either locally or globally, via a single port of entry to the exchange. Members can also create private VLAN's across the network regardless of geographical location.





Telehouse owns and operates 48 data centres worldwide, including two data centres in New York at 85 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan and 7 Teleport Drive in Staten Island, New York, as well as a facility in California located in downtown Los Angeles at 626 Wilshire Blvd.